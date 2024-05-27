Heritage Wealth Advisors Increases Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,627,000 after buying an additional 21,280 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,377,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,811,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,438 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $87,870,000 after buying an additional 66,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 target price (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.14.

NYSE:CI traded down $5.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $332.61. 1,311,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,785. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $350.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.54. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $365.71. The company has a market capitalization of $94.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,366 shares of company stock valued at $25,440,835. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

