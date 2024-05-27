Heritage Wealth Advisors Purchases 170 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 4,566 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on META shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.80.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.57, for a total transaction of $423,150.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,234,091.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $4,223,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,190,573. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.57, for a total transaction of $423,150.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,234,091.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 809,054 shares of company stock valued at $401,166,117 over the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META traded up $12.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $478.22. 12,024,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,476,807. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $484.07 and its 200-day moving average is $426.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.17 and a twelve month high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

