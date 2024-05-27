Heritage Wealth Advisors Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 535,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,075 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF worth $56,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 50,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 14,553 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 236.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 840,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,495,000 after buying an additional 95,664 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.17. 590,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,308. The company has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $89.73 and a twelve month high of $117.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.51.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

