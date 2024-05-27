Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) PT Raised to C$27.00 at Scotiabank

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$22.50 to C$27.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins raised their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised Héroux-Devtek from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of HRX stock opened at C$23.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$19.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.60. The firm has a market cap of C$777.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.62. Héroux-Devtek has a 52-week low of C$13.09 and a 52-week high of C$23.98.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

