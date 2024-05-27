Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Receives $36.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on HESM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hess Midstream from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of Hess Midstream stock opened at $35.48 on Wednesday. Hess Midstream has a 12-month low of $26.86 and a 12-month high of $36.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.32 and its 200-day moving average is $33.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.51.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $355.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.98 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hess Midstream will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.6516 dividend. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 118.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Hess Midstream during the third quarter worth $41,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hess Midstream by 183.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Hess Midstream by 348.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

