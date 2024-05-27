Hilltop Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 6.2% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FNV traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.01. The company had a trading volume of 394,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,038. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $102.29 and a 12-month high of $151.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00, a PEG ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.54.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.43%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FNV. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.70.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

