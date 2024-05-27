Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPST. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on UPST shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Upstart from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 2,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $76,783.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,046.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $63,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,124.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 2,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $76,783.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,046.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,990,627 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,572,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,489,952. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.84 and a 52 week high of $72.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average is $29.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 2.01.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06. Upstart had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $127.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.82 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

