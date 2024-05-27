Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $2.74 Million Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,142 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWY. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $718,622,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,744,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,313,000 after buying an additional 283,740 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,457,000 after buying an additional 170,243 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,685,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,327,000 after purchasing an additional 151,414 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2,410.9% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 142,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,937,000 after purchasing an additional 136,652 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IWY traded up $1.67 on Friday, reaching $201.99. 229,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.91 and its 200-day moving average is $184.42. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $145.41 and a 1-year high of $203.04.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.