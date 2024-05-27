Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,064 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.72. 42,434,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,530,472. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.09. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

