Hilltop Holdings Inc. Increases Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RNR. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RNR shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.00.

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RNR traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $228.67. 150,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $174.22 and a 52-week high of $239.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.31.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.86 by $2.32. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 37.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 3.45%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

