Hilltop Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 967.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,866 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,136,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of CME Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 24,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 319,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,228,000 after acquiring an additional 25,380 shares in the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total value of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total value of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,640 shares of company stock worth $10,676,444. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $2.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,325. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.73 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The company has a market capitalization of $77.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.33.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.