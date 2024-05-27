Hilltop Holdings Inc. Takes $1.84 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $2.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $246.60. The stock had a trading volume of 339,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,749. The company has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.76 and its 200 day moving average is $234.40. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

