Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Upgraded at Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $155.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

HOV has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd.

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $139.52 on Thursday. Hovnanian Enterprises has a twelve month low of $65.22 and a twelve month high of $184.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.66 and its 200 day moving average is $144.55. The company has a market cap of $851.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.62.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $594.20 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 8.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 27 EPS for the current year.

In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $157,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,475 shares in the company, valued at $8,123,784.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 3,541.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 309.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

