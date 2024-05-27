HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stake Lessened by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,670 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 283,146 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $383,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUBS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 27.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in HubSpot by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.04.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total transaction of $73,568.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,356,534.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total value of $73,568.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,356,534.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,903 shares of company stock worth $16,836,781. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE HUBS traded down $4.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $590.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,168. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.23 and a 52 week high of $693.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $624.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $584.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.