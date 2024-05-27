HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stake Lessened by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,670 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 283,146 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $383,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUBS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 27.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in HubSpot by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.04.
Insider Transactions at HubSpot
In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total transaction of $73,568.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,356,534.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total value of $73,568.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,356,534.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,903 shares of company stock worth $16,836,781. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
HubSpot Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSE HUBS traded down $4.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $590.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,168. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.23 and a 52 week high of $693.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $624.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $584.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.
HubSpot Company Profile
HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.
