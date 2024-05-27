Human Investing LLC Cuts Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Human Investing LLC lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,821,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,732 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,147,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,542,000 after buying an additional 4,304,089 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,396,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,746,000 after purchasing an additional 125,919 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,439,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,104,000 after buying an additional 2,123,311 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,315,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,881,000 after purchasing an additional 299,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

PM stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.93. 4,053,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,566,534. The company has a market cap of $155.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $101.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.27.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,528. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

