Human Investing LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Human Investing LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.9% of Human Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 315.1% in the fourth quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 551.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,649,000. Finally, Quantitative Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. now owns 64,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.82. 1,874,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,052,875. The company has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.35 and a 200 day moving average of $105.01.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

