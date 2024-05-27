Human Investing LLC Has $2.13 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Human Investing LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Human Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 199,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,862,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 300.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,151,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 309.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 40,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,119 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.78. 3,065,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,522. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $59.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1739 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

