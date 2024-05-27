Human Investing LLC Invests $418,000 in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 20,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,070,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,215,000 after buying an additional 603,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHH remained flat at $19.32 during mid-day trading on Monday. 2,270,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,399,906. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $20.95.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

