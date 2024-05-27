Human Investing LLC Sells 844 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

Human Investing LLC cut its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Human Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCEB. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 361.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 14,519 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 86,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,472,000 after buying an additional 68,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $61.93. 22,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.11.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

