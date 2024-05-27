Human Investing LLC Takes $217,000 Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Human Investing LLC bought a new position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in InterDigital by 12.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in InterDigital by 12.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on IDCC. StockNews.com lowered shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $106.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $66,943.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $66,943.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,567.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $61,964.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,190,634.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,999 shares of company stock worth $196,423 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

InterDigital Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ IDCC traded up $1.09 on Monday, reaching $110.97. The company had a trading volume of 490,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.51 and a 200-day moving average of $104.09. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.65 and a 1 year high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.06. InterDigital had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 32.57%. The business had revenue of $263.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

