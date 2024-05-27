Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $130.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $87.17 on Thursday. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $77.99 and a 52 week high of $113.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.42 and its 200-day moving average is $98.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $355.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.80 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $176,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,187,407.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $27,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,089.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $176,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,187,407.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,380 shares of company stock worth $3,548,734. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,073,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,378,000 after acquiring an additional 25,905 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 233,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,293,000 after acquiring an additional 61,777 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,438,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

