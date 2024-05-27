Insider Buying: Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (CVE:GOM) Director Buys 98,000 Shares of Stock

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (CVE:GOM – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Ross Anderson purchased 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,424.00.

Golden Dawn Minerals Price Performance

Shares of CVE:GOM traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,242. Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.29 million and a P/E ratio of -0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.30, a current ratio of 0.00 and a quick ratio of 0.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05.

About Golden Dawn Minerals

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Greenwood Precious Metals project consisting of the Lexington and Golden Crown properties located in the Greenwood mining division of south-central British Columbia, Canada; and Boundary Falls property consisting of three mineral claims and the May Mac mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

