Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,488 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $30.72. The company had a trading volume of 42,434,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,052,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.09. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

