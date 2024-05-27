Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) traded up 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.02 and last traded at $30.72. 42,434,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 48,052,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Intel Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $130.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,989 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 72,782 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 15,625 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Intel by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 34,105 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 9.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,349,860 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $154,638,000 after purchasing an additional 365,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 223.5% during the third quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 20,133 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

