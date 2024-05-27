Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives $24.64 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.64.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IOVA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.66. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $18.33.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 23,615.70% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71400.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,227.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $35,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

