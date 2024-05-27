IPG Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 432,595 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) by 159.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 703,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432,595 shares during the quarter. Air Transport Services Group accounts for approximately 2.5% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Air Transport Services Group worth $12,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATSG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,339,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,311,000 after acquiring an additional 103,496 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,013,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,669,000 after purchasing an additional 175,076 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 4,734.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,052 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,982,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,909,000 after buying an additional 550,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,176,000 after buying an additional 46,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Transport Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of ATSG traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,609. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.60. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $886.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.77 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 6.61%. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

