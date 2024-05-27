IPG Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $13.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,693.57. The stock had a trading volume of 375,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.77, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,063.02 and a twelve month high of $1,825.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,546.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,590.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MELI. New Street Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. DZ Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,881.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MercadoLibre

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.