IPG Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187,317.6% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 31,844 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 73,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,588,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 56,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,713,667 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of JPM traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $200.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,356,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,297,501. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $134.40 and a 12-month high of $205.88. The stock has a market cap of $576.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.71 and its 200 day moving average is $178.52.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.10.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

