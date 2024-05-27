IPG Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 61,405 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $150,958,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $48,466,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 7.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,361,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $609,708,000 after acquiring an additional 870,971 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $37,260,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 29.3% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,486,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $113,451,000 after acquiring an additional 563,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDC. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,473.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,507 shares of company stock worth $248,355 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Digital Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of WDC stock traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $74.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,743,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,808,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.40 and its 200-day moving average is $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.86. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $76.92.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.42. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Western Digital

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.