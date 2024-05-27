IPG Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,990 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.2% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.3% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 24,101 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 15,900.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 480 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,879,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $152,351,000 after purchasing an additional 145,200 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $454,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.76. 6,451,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,938,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

