IPG Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,105 shares during the period. Unity Software comprises approximately 1.1% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Unity Software by 665.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In other news, insider Mark Barrysmith sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $61,302.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,983,144.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Barrysmith sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $61,302.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,343 shares in the company, valued at $3,983,144.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Felix The sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $136,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,948 shares in the company, valued at $8,018,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 351,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,843,131. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on U shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.38.

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:U traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.40. 7,451,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,746,396. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $50.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

