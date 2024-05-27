IPG Investment Advisors LLC Sells 299,160 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,688,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 299,160 shares during the period. Embraer makes up about 6.2% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $31,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Embraer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC lowered Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

ERJ stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $29.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,096,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,327. Embraer S.A. has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day moving average is $21.27.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $896.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.92 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

