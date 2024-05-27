IPG Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCSH. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 315.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,635,000 after purchasing an additional 339,846 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 21,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VCSH traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $76.98. 1,544,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,382,249. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.89.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2492 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

