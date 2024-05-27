iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Parallel Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 721,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,079 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.5% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $50,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Peoples Bank KS raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,425,045 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $118.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.99.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.