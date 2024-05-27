iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) is United Services Automobile Association’s 2nd Largest Position

United Services Automobile Association lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,516,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,190 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 5.1% of United Services Automobile Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $228,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,138,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,743,000 after buying an additional 1,271,596 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,739,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,990,000 after purchasing an additional 37,701 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,234,000 after purchasing an additional 442,304 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,546,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,220,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 917,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,413,000 after purchasing an additional 44,222 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,354,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,105,376. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.22 and a 200 day moving average of $50.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.57 and a 52-week high of $55.03.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

