iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $532.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,921,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,405,271. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $535.74. The company has a market capitalization of $459.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $518.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $495.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

