iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Holdings Raised by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,207 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,674,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,995,000 after acquiring an additional 712,205 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,120,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,779,000 after buying an additional 156,029 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,959,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,676,000 after buying an additional 1,804,501 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,435,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,281,000 after buying an additional 258,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,737,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,397,000 after acquiring an additional 25,560 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS FLOT traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926,704 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.85.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2559 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

