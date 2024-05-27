iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,964 shares during the quarter. iShares International Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of iShares International Select Dividend ETF worth $18,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IDV stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.46. The company had a trading volume of 270,416 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.30 and a 200-day moving average of $27.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

