iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) is MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s Largest Position

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,276,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,186,223 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 22.7% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $435,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 211.0% in the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 3,353,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,547,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,144 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,413,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,537,000 after buying an additional 813,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,626,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,564,000 after buying an additional 520,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 181.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 685,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,804,000 after buying an additional 442,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533,156. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $88.33 and a 1 year high of $112.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.92 and a 200-day moving average of $104.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

