iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Bought by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000.

Shares of DSI stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.40. The stock had a trading volume of 54,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,533. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $77.47 and a 1-year high of $102.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.84 and its 200-day moving average is $94.37.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

