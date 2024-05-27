iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,520 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 316,966.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 9,509 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $259,275,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $267,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $402,000.

USMV traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,451 shares. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.89.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

