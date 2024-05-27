iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,903 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 507.5% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 34,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 28,671 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Opus Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.02. 909,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.12 and a 200-day moving average of $79.89.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.