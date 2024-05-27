iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Position Lowered by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 91.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,652 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landaas & Co. WI ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 197,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,038,000 after buying an additional 48,385 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,829,000 after purchasing an additional 50,383 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 102,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $166.52. 630,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.08. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

