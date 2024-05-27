iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $78,291,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,010.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 476,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,631,000 after buying an additional 454,209 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 734,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,129,000 after buying an additional 276,387 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,930,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,517,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.17. The company had a trading volume of 728,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,451. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.97 and a 52 week high of $159.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.93 and its 200 day moving average is $150.36.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

