iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) is Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s 3rd Largest Position

Landaas & Co. WI ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 687,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,432 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 12.9% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $34,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 545.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TFLO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.66. 1,306,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,711,546. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.58. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

