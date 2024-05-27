JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Boosts Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,535,326 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,935 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $103,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,886,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $878,441,000 after purchasing an additional 723,106 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,636,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $646,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,505 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,772,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,561,000 after purchasing an additional 410,884 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,933,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,166,000 after purchasing an additional 146,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,771,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,431,000 after purchasing an additional 160,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,755,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,833. The stock has a market cap of $107.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.85. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $52.16 and a 52 week high of $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.49.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.72 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.7008 per share. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

