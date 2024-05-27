JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd grew its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,334,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,843,611 shares during the period. CAE comprises approximately 2.2% of JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of CAE worth $375,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in CAE by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CAE by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CAE by 754.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 83,952 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CAE in the 3rd quarter worth $2,944,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CAE by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE Stock Down 0.7 %

CAE traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $18.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,594. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAE. StockNews.com cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Desjardins cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CAE

About CAE

(Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.