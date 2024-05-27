JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Cuts Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd decreased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,917,358 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,523 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $124,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Canoe Financial LP grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2,035.4% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 42,808,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,766,281,000 after buying an additional 40,803,711 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $1,478,898,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $184,389,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,134,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,039,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,996,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TD traded up $1.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.56. 2,701,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,016,102. The stock has a market cap of $99.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.64%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

