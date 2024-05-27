JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Cuts Stock Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd lessened its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 550,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,908 shares during the quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd owned about 2.17% of LCI Industries worth $69,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LCII. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the third quarter worth $204,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the third quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Price Performance

LCI Industries stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.15. The stock had a trading volume of 123,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.41. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $102.39 and a 1-year high of $137.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.68.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.02 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 114.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LCII shares. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

