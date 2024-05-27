JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Has $182.53 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd reduced its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 788,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,106 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $182,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $541,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,691,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.57.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at $199,610,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $229.60. 751,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,480. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.93. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $261.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. On average, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

